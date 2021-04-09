Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Virtual April Events In Collaboration With Community Partners

Savannah VOICE Festival announces three virtual events taking place April 20-22, 2021 in collaboration with community partners.

In an exciting new partnership with Savannah's Telfair Museums, SVF presents Mozart to Puccini: Opera Costume and Set Production - a Chat with Two Met Legends, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. This expert panel is presented in conjunction with an exhibition from the McNay Art Museum's Tobin Collection of Theater Arts. The program features acclaimed dramatic baritone Sherrill Milnes (654 performances with the Metropolitan Opera), and one of the world's foremost stage directors for opera, Fabrizio Melano. The two will discuss stories from famous productions in addition to set design and costumes.

The panel will be moderated by Maria Zouves, Executive Director of The Milnes VOICE Programs, VOICExperience and Savannah VOICE Festival.

This online event is free, but registration is required at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kdmPXwayRDe9j0yhaJKebw

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, SVF once again partners with the Jewish Educational Alliance to present a virtual Food For Thought program featuring Festival artists. In this "From Stage to Screen" presentation, artists and editors of the Savannah VOICE Festival will perform some of the segments they have produces during social distancing and discuss the process and stories behind the pivot the Festival made in music streaming. This session will be led by Savannah VOICE Festival Co-founder and Executive Director Maria Zouves.

To celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, SVF renews its partnership with Hospice Savannah with a one-hour online presentation at 11 a.m., which is repeated at 7 p.m. VOICES That Heal: For the Beauty of the Earth is part of a series of informative "listening labs" featuring music from various genres which comfort, soothe, and heal the soul. During this event, Chad Sonka and Kourtney Tigner, MT-BC, will explore music performed by Savannah VOICE Festival artists which relaxes and celebrates Mother Nature.

To watch this virtual event, visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org/voices-that-heal. Learn more about Hospice Savannah's resources by visiting. Investment is provided by the City of Savannah's Weave - A - Dream program.

"SVF continues to solidify its position in the Savannah community by extending our partnerships" said Zouves. "We're proud to present these online spring events in association with leading arts, education and health organizations."

For more information about the Savannah VOICE Festival please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.