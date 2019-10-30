SIX TRIPLE EIGHT Special Veteran's Weekend Performance Announced

Set during World War II as the first African -American female battalion arrives in Europe, this fictional historical play follows members of the 6888 Central Postal Battalion.

Among them are Sammy, a young woman seeking adventure and romance; Cleopatra, a famous actress; Paige, a single mother trying to create a better life for her son; and Sadie, a woman with the "second sight", who can see the future of others but keeps secrets of her own. Under the direction of Major Clarissa Dixon, they are faced with a seemingly impossible task - to distribute 7 million pieces of undelivered mail to soldiers in three months.

"Six Triple Eight" is the winner of the "Best Play" and "Theatrical Excellence" Award at the 2014 Atlanta Black Theater Festival and "Best Play" at the Tampa Bay Theater Festival. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/six-triple-eight-tickets-79474354935 or at the door.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You