Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes to the Newnan Theatre Company

pixeltracker

Performances run February 3 - 13, 2022.

Feb. 1, 2022 Â 
SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes to the Newnan Theatre Company

The Savannah Sipping Society comes to the Newnan Theatre Company this month. Performances run February 3 - 13, 2022.

It's never too late to make old new friends. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate-and an impromptu happy hour-and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years.

Director - Lindsey Archer

Cast

Randa Covington - Jennifer McCrary

Dot Haigler - Kelly Banks

Marlafaye Mosley - Louisa Grant

Jinx Jenkins - Michelle Mason

Learn more at http://www.newnantheatre.org/savannah-sipping-society.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN
  • City of San Diego Hosts Countywide Poetry Competition for High School Students
  • The Old Globe Adds ON BECKETT Starring Bill Irwin to 2022 Season
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30