The Savannah Sipping Society comes to the Newnan Theatre Company this month. Performances run February 3 - 13, 2022.
It's never too late to make old new friends. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate-and an impromptu happy hour-and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years.
Director - Lindsey Archer
Cast
Randa Covington - Jennifer McCrary
Dot Haigler - Kelly Banks
Marlafaye Mosley - Louisa Grant
Jinx Jenkins - Michelle Mason
Learn more at http://www.newnantheatre.org/savannah-sipping-society.