The Savannah Sipping Society comes to the Newnan Theatre Company this month. Performances run February 3 - 13, 2022.

It's never too late to make old new friends. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate-and an impromptu happy hour-and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years.

Director - Lindsey Archer

Cast

Randa Covington - Jennifer McCrary

Dot Haigler - Kelly Banks

Marlafaye Mosley - Louisa Grant

Jinx Jenkins - Michelle Mason

Learn more at http://www.newnantheatre.org/savannah-sipping-society.