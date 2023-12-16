Robert King Jr. Named New Artistic Director Of AMC Performance Company Atlanta!

While the pandemic caused Broadway and other thriving theaters to stall, it helped AMC build a new brand. "From the rubble and the ashes AMC Performance company was born." Says new artistic director Robert King Jr.

Robert, a relatively new Atlanta resident, faced the challenge of the pandemic limiting on-stage participation to a maximum of three people. Consequently, there was an uncertain outlook regarding what our theater could produce. Robert's casting in a production that we had to postpone due to COVID cases within the cast became an opportunity for him to showcase his creativity by pitching his three-person show, "The Voices of Donny Hathaway."

Despite the financial uncertainty with the pandemic still looming, we continued building the brand of AMC Performance Company, which we established post-pandemic. While touring with our musical production of "We Were Funky," we recognized the need for a new black theater company, which led to the creation of AMC Performance Company. Owner Rod Whittaker states, "Robert has made a significant impact on our theater, leading us to offer him the position of Artistic Director under AMC Performance Company."

Under Robert's direction, the group has produced "The Voices of Donny Hathaway" and "The Face of Emmett Till" and anticipates presenting "Harlem Nights A Night At The Cotton Club" on January 20th, 2024, as an opportunity to meet patrons and invite them to be part of the birth of a new black theater company. In AMC's first inaugural season in 2024, Robert plans to bring another new project titled "The Family Table," another play written by Robert King Jr.

The season will also feature two other plays, with two making their Atlanta premier and one never seen on the Atlanta stage before. King promises to reveal the remaining titles at a later date but guarantees a first inaugural season full of exciting productions.

For more information visit our website at www.amcperformancecompany.com.