Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre

Everybody marks the final production of Booth’s 21-year tenure as the Alliance Theatre’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. 

Sep. 02, 2022  

The Alliance Theatre begins performances tonight, September 2, for its season opener, EVERYBODY, by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. EVERYBODY, which is co-directed by Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, marks the final production of Booth's 21-year tenure as the Alliance Theatre's Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. Opening night is Saturday, September 10.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has created an irreverent, rollicking, uproarious ride that asks BIG questions of all who see it. In EVERYBODY, Everybody is a happy person, a free person, a person who believes nothing but the best lies ahead. Then Death comes calling, and Everybody must go on a journey to find what has had lasting significance in his lifetime. Inspired by the 15th century play Everyman, EVERYBODY explores the meaning of life and the roles we play along the way. EVERYBODY has been described as a "sunny, stunning journey from life to death" that "fills the heart in a new and unexpected way" (DC Theatre Scene & The New Yorker).

Since its premiere at Signature Theatre in 2017, EVERYBODY has captivated audiences with its cutting wit, hard-hitting questions, and, most notably, its unique storytelling device. The play begins with five of the actors being assigned their roles by lottery, live before the audience, meaning these cast members have learned each of the five possible lottery roles. This also means that there are 120 possible role combinations, making it unlikely that any performance will include the same actors in the same role combinations twice.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Covington and Aniska Tonge

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Joseph J. Pendergrast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Managing Director Mike Schleifer and co-Director Susan V. Booth

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Managing Director Mike Schleifer and co-Director Susan V. Booth

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Dellan Short

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Soleia Howington, Co-Director Susan V. Booth, and actor Skylar Ebron

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Scenic and Costume Designer Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Directors Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden with Scenic and Costume Designer Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Box of props

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actors Chris Kayser and Brandon Burditt

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Susan V. Booth

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Susan V. Booth

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Script

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Directors Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Joseph J. Pendergrast, Stage Manager Anna Baranski, and actor Courtney Patterson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Creative team and cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Directors Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Scenic and Costume Designer Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Brandon Burditt

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actors Skylar Ebron and Soleia Howington

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Andrew Benator and Distinguished Artist in Residence, Pearl Cleage

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Joseph J. Pendergrast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Scenic and Costume Designer Lex Liang, actor Shakirah DeMesier, and Marketing & Public Relations Manager Mashaun D. Simon

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Costume design by Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Dramaturgy by Kay Nilest

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Scenic design by Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Co-Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Scenic and Costume Designer Lex Liang

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Andrew Benator

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Actor Shakirah DeMesier

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
Sign on the door





