Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre begins performances tonight, September 2, for its season opener, EVERYBODY, by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. EVERYBODY, which is co-directed by Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, marks the final production of Booth's 21-year tenure as the Alliance Theatre's Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. Opening night is Saturday, September 10.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has created an irreverent, rollicking, uproarious ride that asks BIG questions of all who see it. In EVERYBODY, Everybody is a happy person, a free person, a person who believes nothing but the best lies ahead. Then Death comes calling, and Everybody must go on a journey to find what has had lasting significance in his lifetime. Inspired by the 15th century play Everyman, EVERYBODY explores the meaning of life and the roles we play along the way. EVERYBODY has been described as a "sunny, stunning journey from life to death" that "fills the heart in a new and unexpected way" (DC Theatre Scene & The New Yorker).

Since its premiere at Signature Theatre in 2017, EVERYBODY has captivated audiences with its cutting wit, hard-hitting questions, and, most notably, its unique storytelling device. The play begins with five of the actors being assigned their roles by lottery, live before the audience, meaning these cast members have learned each of the five possible lottery roles. This also means that there are 120 possible role combinations, making it unlikely that any performance will include the same actors in the same role combinations twice.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Covington and Aniska Tonge