Photos: First Look at THE WILD PARTY at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are continuing their 2022 concert series with the hit Andrew Lippa musical, THE WILD PARTY. Based on the 1926 poem by Joseph Moncure March, this roaring production features a cast of 13 actors and 9 musicians, and will be available to stream June 17-19.

Get a first look at photos below!

Galey Crawley stars as the blonde and beautiful Queenie. She throws a raucous party to shake up the relationship with her lover, Burrs, and to reignite the spark that once brought the two of them together. "I love what a complex character she is," adds Crawley. "Queenie is in an abusive relationship with her partner and she's desperate to change her circumstances. She makes mistakes, but she's still worthy of empathy. People are not always logical, and some of Queenie's choices may baffle the audience. But that's what makes her so real - real people grasp at straws, they make bad decisions. Life is messy, and I love the messiness of this story."

THE WILD PARTY is unlike anything ever produced by the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. "It's a dark musical for mature audiences, for sure. It's real, it's gritty, but it's so relevant and beautiful," says Jono Davis, the Anderson Theatre's artistic director and co-director of THE WILD PARTY. Maxim Gukhman, who stars as Queenie's lover Burrs, is thrilled for audiences to see this streaming concert. "It's the most unique theatrical experience. It combines theatre and film in a new way. It's not a musical movie nor is it a production set for a proscenium, it's a true hybrid. It blends all the theatrical elements in a new way. It's streaming 2.0," says Gukhman.

Clifton Guterman also makes his Anderson Theatre debut as co-director. "Our thrilling WILD PARTY showcases an all-local company of pros working at the top of their craft. If there's any doubt lingering about Atlanta artists' ability to soar at a world class level, I predict this streaming production will put that myth to rest. And, because multiple cameras were onstage and right inside the party with us, viewers will see and hear it all very up-close and very personally, which will make for an unexpected and fresh experience." The production process for THE WILD PARTY lasted only 11 days, a very brief window of time for actors, musicians, and crew. Guterman adds, "This creative team, band, crew, and brilliant cast exuded polish, passion, and professionalism from pre-production and auditions to our final "that's a wrap!" I'm immensely proud of them, the process, and the result we get to share with guests."

THE WILD PARTY stars Galen Crawley* as Queenie, Maxim Gukhman* as Burrs, Russell Alexander II as Mr. Black, and India Tyree as Kate. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Jaymyria Etienne, Marcie Millard, Golbanoo Setayesh, Meg Johns, Ford Beshirs, Trevor Rayshay Perry, Jacob Ryan Smith, Holt McCarley, and Jarius Cliett. This concert-staging is co-directed by Clifton Guterman and Jono Davis, music directed by Holt McCarley, choreographed by Atarius Armstrong, production managed by Bobby Johnston, and stage managed by Megan Nye. Learn more at www.AndersonTheatre.org



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party



The cast of The Wild Party