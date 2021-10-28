Photos: DOGFIGHT Set to Take The Stage At Woodstock Arts

Whether you're in the mood for another musical, a powerful story, or a connection to our veteran community - you'll find all of that wrapped into the upcoming production of Dogfight opening October 29th at Woodstock Arts!

Check out photos below!

"Set against the backdrop of a changing, tumultuous time in America, Dogfight is a complex and hauntingly beautiful story about the power and importance of loving empathy in a world built to stifle it."

About The Show

It's November 21, 1963, the eve of deployment for a group of young Marines. When Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, a shy and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.

"Dogfight also shows us that the 'antiquated' values and attitudes present in the musical are still with us today. Sit with your discomfort; remember, and don't forget." - Director Kyle Brumley

On stage October 29th - November 14th. Written by the same team behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, Dogfight will stay with you long after the show is over.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dogfight, October 29 - November 14

Recommended for ages 16+ (Sexual Content, Language, Violence)

Tickets & More Info: https://woodstockarts.org/events/dogfight/