Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DOGFIGHT Set to Take The Stage At Woodstock Arts

pixeltracker

It's November 21, 1963, the eve of deployment for a group of young Marines.

Oct. 28, 2021  

Whether you're in the mood for another musical, a powerful story, or a connection to our veteran community - you'll find all of that wrapped into the upcoming production of Dogfight opening October 29th at Woodstock Arts!

Check out photos below!

"Set against the backdrop of a changing, tumultuous time in America, Dogfight is a complex and hauntingly beautiful story about the power and importance of loving empathy in a world built to stifle it."

About The Show

It's November 21, 1963, the eve of deployment for a group of young Marines. When Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, a shy and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.

"Dogfight also shows us that the 'antiquated' values and attitudes present in the musical are still with us today. Sit with your discomfort; remember, and don't forget." - Director Kyle Brumley

On stage October 29th - November 14th. Written by the same team behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, Dogfight will stay with you long after the show is over.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dogfight, October 29 - November 14

Recommended for ages 16+ (Sexual Content, Language, Violence)

Tickets & More Info: https://woodstockarts.org/events/dogfight/

Photos: DOGFIGHT Set to Take The Stage At Woodstock Arts

Photos: DOGFIGHT Set to Take The Stage At Woodstock Arts

Photos: DOGFIGHT Set to Take The Stage At Woodstock Arts

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Oklahoma! Goin' My Way Tote
Oklahoma! Goin' My Way Tote
Summer Compact Mirror Keychain
Summer Compact Mirror Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • Scotty McCreery Same Truck Tour In Sioux Falls
  • PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at the Orpheum Theater Center
  • Washington Pavilion Launches Expanded STEAM Educational Initiative