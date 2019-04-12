Photo Flash: Theatrical Outfit Presents I LOVE TO EAT

1984. Manhattan. "In the beginning there was Beard," said Julia Child of the first TV chef whose charisma transformed him from aspiring actor to culinary expert. A flamboyant yet introverted gastronomist, James Beard was his own greatest promoter and harshest critic.

He weathered shifts in foodie culture for half a century, and the award bearing his name today is craved by chefs worldwide. Drop into Beard's Greenwich Village kitchen for bean-spilling anecdotes, on-air flashbacks, and a salty voyage around the world of love, life, and comfort food. Sit close and sample a taste!



Theatrical Outfit's regular performances of I Love to Eat are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. Tickets range from $18-$51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available. For info, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org. Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees and taxes apply. Order early for best pricing.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney





