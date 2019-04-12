Photo Flash: Theatrical Outfit Presents I LOVE TO EAT

Apr. 12, 2019  

1984. Manhattan. "In the beginning there was Beard," said Julia Child of the first TV chef whose charisma transformed him from aspiring actor to culinary expert. A flamboyant yet introverted gastronomist, James Beard was his own greatest promoter and harshest critic.

He weathered shifts in foodie culture for half a century, and the award bearing his name today is craved by chefs worldwide. Drop into Beard's Greenwich Village kitchen for bean-spilling anecdotes, on-air flashbacks, and a salty voyage around the world of love, life, and comfort food. Sit close and sample a taste!

Theatrical Outfit's regular performances of I Love to Eat are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. Tickets range from $18-$51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available. For info, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org. Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees and taxes apply. Order early for best pricing.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney



