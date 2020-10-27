Photo Flash: Lock Willow Productions Presents DADDY LONG LEGS

The musical will be available for streaming on ShowTix4U beginning on Friday, November 6th.

In partnership with the Pumphouse Players, Lock Willow Productions will produce Daddy Long Legs, a musical with book by John Caird and lyrics and music by Paul Gordon. Directed by Ashley Elliott and produced by Christie Fisher, all proceeds from this musical will go towards the Pumphouse Players of Cartersville, GA and go towards future productions, much-needed theater remodeling, and restructured programs in order to enhance their mission to bring #ArtForEveryStage. The musical will be available for streaming on ShowTix4U beginning on Friday, November 6th.

Set in the early 1900s in New England, Daddy Long Legs is the vivid account of a young orphan as she blossoms into a beautiful, intelligent, and vivacious woman. An anonymous benefactor gives Jerusha Abbott an opportunity to attend college, with the only requirement being that she write to him monthly, even though he will not respond. Her letters to him paint a moving portrait of her former life in the orphanage and the development of her mind and spirit. Along the way, she discovers herself and learns how to love.

