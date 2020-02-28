Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal for NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE at Alliance Theatre

Performances start next week for the Alliance Theatre's family production, NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE, with book and lyrics by award-winning author and illustrator Mo Willems (Knuffle Bunny, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, the Elephant and Piggie series) and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant and Piggie's: We Are In A Play, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical). Get a peek inside the first day of rehearsal!

Young audiences will watch as Wilbur, a clothes-loving naked mole rat with exceptional style, navigates the pressure to be just like everyone else. With tail-shaking tunes, empowering messages of individuality, and classic Mo Willems humor, this musical is sure to rock audiences of all ages. Wilbur's burrow comes to life in this hilarious one-act musical production, March 7 - 29, 2020 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre.

"Wilbur, our protagonist, bravely asks two of the most provocative questions of all time: 'what if?' and 'why not?'" said Christopher Moses, the Dan Rearden Director of Education & Associate Artistic Director. "Mo Willems has written a play that celebrates those who dare to question. A beautiful story that reveals that sometimes our deepest fears are unfounded. That when a courageous soul dares to ask those provocative questions, it can create room for deeper understanding and acceptance among the rest of the community."

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE is directed by Leora Morris (Winnie the Pooh, The Dancing Granny). The creative team includes Set Designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer Fabian Fidel Aguilar, Sound Designer Clay Benning, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Projection Designer Mike Tutaj, and Music Director/Conductor/Orchestrator Eric Baumgartner.

The cast for NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED features Juan Carols Unzueta as Wilber J. Mole Rat, Jr.; Erik Poger Abrahamsen as Venti Mole Rat/H&M Singer 5; Lowrey Brown as Grand-Pah Mole Rat/Stark Naked/Naked Mole Rat 4/H&M Singer 2/Announcer; Alexandria Joy as Tall Mole Rat/H&M Singer 3; Danielle Hopkins as Grand Mole Rat/H&M Singer 4; K.D. O'Hair Weather Mole/Naked Mole Rat 5/H&M Singer 1/Potential Customer/Secret Service. Understudies are Abby Holland and John Henry Ward.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $18 for children 6-17, $5 for children 3-5, and free for children under 3. Tickets are available at the Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.5000, or by going online to www.alliancetheatre.org/molerat.

Photo Flash: A'riel Tinter.

Juan Carlos Unzeta and Erik Poger Abrahamsen

The first day of rehearsals for Alliance Theatrea??s Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed

Alexandria Joy, Danielle Hopkins and Erik Poger Abrahamsen

Director Leora Morris and Assistant Director Samantha Provenzano

Costume sketches

Set model

Director Leora Morris

K.D. Oa??Hair and Danielle Hopkins

Director Leora Morris





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You