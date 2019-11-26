Photo Flash: Elm Street's Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Starting December 13th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's holiday tradition returns to Downtown Woodstock with the opening night of A Christmas Carol, a joyous and touching musical version of the Charles Dickens classic. When visited by the ghost of former business partner Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge explores his past, present, and future and learns the true spirit of the season, with the help of three ghosts along the way.

Check out photos below!



"When people think theatre in December, most people think of A Christmas Carol," says Director/Choreographer and Elm Street's Associate Artistic Director Siobhan Brumbelow. "This show has been a holiday tradition in Downtown Woodstock for many years and we look forward to the magic and spirit this tradition brings to our organization and our community every Christmas season!"



This is the third year that Elm Street will be presenting the Broadway version of A Christmas Carol, with music by Alan Menken of Disney fame (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) and lyrics by Broadway veteran Lynn Ahrens (Schoolhouse Rock, Seussical, Ragtime). The original Broadway production opened in 1994 and ran for a decade, a testament of its timelessness and popularity.



Audiences may recognize some of the actors from 2018's production. "This year, we have some familiar faces returning to the stage from last year - Darrell Meek as Ebenezer Scrooge, Justin Spainhour-Roth as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Lauren Buruga as the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Be, and Stephen Spainhour-Roth as Jacob Marley," Brumbelow says. "We have talented newcomers joining us as well as former cast members playing different roles this year. What makes this production so special is the family that is created throughout the production. Just like how Scrooge realizes how important the lives around him are, everyone involved in the show is needed to portray this story."



The show runs for two weeks from December 13th through December 24th and is perfect for families and audiences of all ages to ring in the joy of the holiday season. A Christmas Carol is rated PG for elements that may be frightening to young children and brief language. The complete performance schedule is as follows:

Friday/Saturday December 13th, 14th -7:30pm

December 20th, 21st - 7:30pm

Sunday December 15th - 2:30pm

Saturday December 21st - 2:30pm *Sensory-Friendly Performance for those with sensory sensitivities such as autism

Sunday December 22nd - 2:30pm *ASL-interpreters will be at this performance for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing



Monday December 23rd - 2:30pm

Tuesday December 24th - 2:30pm

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org.

City Center Auditorium

8534 Main St. Woodstock, GA 30188

Call 678.494.4251 for More Information



Photo Credit: Bronson Kurtz

Lauren Buruga

Tony Vila

Amanda Lynne Simmons, Craig Cagle

Amanda Lynne Simmons, Craig Cagle

Jordyn Hurst, Darrell Meek, Justin Spainhour-Roth

Stephen Spainhour-Roth

Darrell Meek, Justin Spainhour-Roth

Darrell Meek, Tony Vila

Darrell Meek, Lauren Buruga

Poppy Vila

Stephen Spainhour-Roth

Justin Spainhour-Roth

Darrell Meek, Poppy Vila





