Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows For 2024

In keeping with the goal of offering the best in dining and entertainment, Petite Violette Restaurant will host a whole new slate of dinner shows in 2024, comprised of both Dinner and a Diva events and Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem shows.

The Dinner and a Diva series, held the third Tuesday (and sometimes Thursday) of every month, kicks off with Roger and Hammerstein’s Carousel, on January 16. The all-new Murder Mystery, and Mayhem show titled NCI-SVU-Brookhaven, begins its Friday and Saturday night run on February 9.

Dinner and a Diva features a four-course dinner accompanied by two glasses of wine, starting with hors d’oeuvres, a fresh salad and a choice of gourmet entrée, and capped off by house-made dessert. The Capitol City Opera Company singers perform highlights of a famous or beloved opera between courses. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. To see all the upcoming shows, visit https://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/events.

Beginning Friday, February 3, and running through Saturday, June 22, is NCI-SVU-Brookhaven. This original comedy is acted out by professional actors along with audience participation, to ensure tons of laughs. Like Dinner and a Diva, four courses with wine are served between acts of the show.

The story synopsis is: Everything in the tiny hamlet of Brookhaven, Georgia seems to be perfect. There are neighborhood bars, mom-and-pop restaurants, over-priced but cozy coffee shops, and the schools are above average according to “Overall Niche”. That is... until the unthinkable happens. Murder. A murder so large there’s only one group of special agents that can help solve the case. The NCIs. The Nonsensical Criminal Investigators. Oh, and the other group, the SVUers. The Strange Victims Unit. So, I was wrong before. There’s two groups. Only TWO groups of Special Agents that can help solve the case. NCI, led by Supervisory and Spectacular Special Agent Jethro Stapler, and SVU, led by the breathtaking Mariska Take-Your-Breath-Away have been called in to try and work together. Can they put their egos and bureaucracy aside JUST THIS ONCE to help find the killer and do something that might actually help the community? Well, if it’s like any other government agency, the answer is probably no. But we’ve got our fingers crossed. Join Jethro and Mariska as they take you on an unbelievable and wholly unrealistic night of Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Petite Violette!

Tickets for Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem and Dinner and a Diva can be purchased online at https://www.PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com, on the Home page or Mystery Dinner Theater page (they cannot be booked through Open Table). The cost is $75 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. For more information, visit https://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/events or call 404-634-6268.

