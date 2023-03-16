Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peach State Summer Theatre Runs June 2 - July 22, 2023

PSST's 2022 season won 10 Tallahassee Regional Award Categories, including Favorite Local Theatre.

Mar. 16, 2023  

The 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 2 through July 22 on Valdosta State University's Sawyer Theatre stage and features Monty Python's "Spamalot," "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical," and Nickelodeon's "The SpongeBob Musical."

Peach State Summer Theatre's 2022 Season won 10 categories of BroadwayWorld Regional Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.

Season Memberships include three individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season. These memberships may be purchased through the online box office at www.valdosta.edu/psst.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17, all 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season membership holders will have three days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets. Beginning May 20, the in-person box office will be open for everyone to purchase single tickets to the productions.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta's premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On," offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home, and won eight Broadway World Tallahassee Regional Awards. The 2022 season marked the return to three shows.

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State's summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU's Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.



