Paul Pierce Returns to the Stage in A TUNA CHRISTMAS at the Springer

The show runs December 14 - 23 in the Springer's Dot McClure Theatre. 

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performin Photo 3 Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performing Apprenticeships
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week Photo 4 THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week

Paul Pierce Returns to the Stage in A TUNA CHRISTMAS at the Springer

The curtains are about to close on "A Tuna Christmas," one of the Springer's most-loved holiday traditions. Its quirky characters and hilarious plotlines, consistent crowd-pleasers for more than twenty years, will bid farewell to the Springer forever just before the end of the year. However, there's something very special about this production: Paul Pierce returns to the stage in his farewell "A Tuna Christmas" performance. The show runs December 14 - 23 in the Springer's Dot McClure Theatre. 

"A Tuna Christmas," a fast-paced, quick-change comedy set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, has entertained more than 60,000 people over the years in the Springer's Dot McClure Theatre. "We've generated over a million dollars in ticket sales," said Pierce, "and this is in our smallest theatre." Although other Christmas shows have been scheduled and performed on the same stage, none were as popular. As Pierce has previously stated, "...taking ‘A Tuna Christmas' out of the holiday lineup infuriated people who quickly reminded us that they had seen the show twelve, fourteen or seventeen times and that it just wasn't Christmas to them without their annual visit to Tuna, Texas."

Out of the twenty-one Springer productions of "A Tuna Christmas," Pierce has performed in eighteen, most notably with the late Ron Anderson, former associate artistic director and friend. He has called those years performing with his then-colleague the "greatest joy of my life." This year, Ned Bridges takes on the roles Anderson played. "Ned and I have been doing comedy together since 1975," says Pierce. "Ned is Jim Carrey before there was a Jim Carrey. He's a fabulously brilliant comic actor, a fine man, and I'm looking forward to being on stage with him."

Set in the early 80s, "A Tuna Christmas" takes place in the third smallest town in the Lonestar State. The comedic chaos begins with the town's annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a highly competitive event regularly vandalized by the Christmas Phantom. The colorful characters, each with their quirks and peculiarities, add layers of humor to the story. From Bertha Bumiller, the beleaguered mother with a knack for disaster, to radio hosts and town gossips Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie, to Aunt Pearl, who has a penchant for the unusual, particularly her belief in UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena, the citizens of Tuna are as diverse as they are entertaining. 

"A Tuna Christmas" opens at 7:30 p.m. on December 14 at the Springer. Call, click, or come in! Tickets are available via the website at Click Here, by phone at (706) 327-3688, or by visiting the box office in person at 103 10th Street in Columbus.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Concludes Overture Series With THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Photo
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Concludes Overture Series With THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Cobb PARKS' Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is wrapping up its award-winning series with the Italian love story, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. While it's not considered a holiday show, its themes of family and love are universal and it will provide a heartwarming experience for the whole family. This musical consists of 20 actors and 14 musicians.

2
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Paul Pierce Returns to the Stage in A TUNA CHRISTMAS at the Springer Photo
Paul Pierce Returns to the Stage in A TUNA CHRISTMAS at the Springer

Paul Pierce returns to the stage in his farewell 'A Tuna Christmas' performance. The show runs December 14 - 23 in the Springer's Dot McClure Theatre. 

4
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US is Coming to Alliance Theatre in January Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is Coming to Alliance Theatre in January

Alliance Theatre presents Alex Edelman's acclaimed one-man show JUST FOR US. This hilarious and relevant exploration of identity and empathy has received rave reviews and multiple award nominations. Don't miss this uproarious theatrical experience!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Atlanta SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Fox Theatre (4/16-4/21)
Rialto Center’s 26th Annual Holiday Gala in Atlanta Rialto Center’s 26th Annual Holiday Gala
Rialto Center for the Arts (12/13-12/13)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Atlanta To Kill a Mockingbird
Fox Theatre (5/07-5/12)
Mercury in Atlanta Mercury
Actor's Express (4/04-4/28)
White Christmas in Atlanta White Christmas
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/24)
The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special in Atlanta The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special
ART Station (12/07-12/17)
"Bob's Date" & "Waiting for James"
The Rose Theater (1/26-2/04)
The Piano Lesson in Atlanta The Piano Lesson
Onstage Atlanta (2/02-2/25)
Into the Woods in Atlanta Into the Woods
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (2/22-2/25)
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You