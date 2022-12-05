Out of Box Theatre Returns With SANTA AFTER HOURS This Month

Out of Box Theatre's annual adult-holiday comedy, Santa After Hours, is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Artistic Director Carolyn Choe says, "The Usual Gang of Idiots are back and we guarantee you will be offended at some point while laughing so hard you might wet your pants!"

Out of Box returns to a new venue, Rolecall at Ponce City Market. Santa After Hours has been an adult-holiday favorite since it started in 2012 in the previous location in Marietta. According to Choe they are ready to return with, "another dose of twisted and hilarious comedy to replace your holiday cheer."

The show runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10 PM from December 8 through 23. Tickets are $20 for all seats and are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213153®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frolecall.tix.page%2Fe%2Fsanta-after-hours?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.