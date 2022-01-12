Out Of Hand Theater Announces New Series STORIES FROM THE SOIL

Equitable Dinners: Lift Every Voice is a series of online conversations, featuring guest speakers on a range of topics and launched by a short play. They inspire anti-racism action through art and courageous conversations.

Out of Hand Theater is expanding its popular Equitable Dinners series by presenting Stories from the Soil. Equitable Dinners Atlanta and the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition are producing Stories from the Soil, a series of conversation dinner events remembering the lives of 36 documented victims of racial terror in Fulton County between 1889 - 1936. Stories from the Soil serve to create a counter-narrative to white supremacy by identifying the humanity of the victims and the injustice imposed upon them.

The Fulton County Remembrance Coalition has gathered the stories and collected the soil from approximated locations of the lynchings or a location symbolic to the victim during healing ceremonies. This year, Equitable Dinners will use the arts to give voice to the lives of those still speaking from the earth.

Join us on Sunday every other month; January 16th, March 20th, May 15th, and July 17th from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. They've had 5,000+ people register for their online Equitable Dinners. It's a unique and provocative evening of discussion, ideas, and content you'll never forget and will hopefully carry with you to consider in conversations and actions going forward. To get your free tickets to this series, please visit Equitable Dinners.

Equitable Dinners was named Best Theater of 2020 by the New York Times!

Background: On August 25, 2019, Out of Hand Theater and Both And Partners hosted 120 Decatur Dinners for 1200 attendees in Decatur homes, community centers, and houses of worship, with a facilitated conversation about race and equity at every dinner table, launched by the performance of a very short play written for the occasion. The evening was planned in partnership with Out of Hand Theater, City of Decatur's Better Together Advisory Board, City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority, Decatur Education Foundation, Both And Partners/One Small Change. Decatur Dinners was on NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, CBS 46, and had 2 great articles in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory Wire, and Saporta Report.

Equitable Dinners Atlanta is a collaborative partnership of Out of Hand Theater, The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The King Center, Fulton County Remembrance Coalition, Civic Dinners, Both And Partners, The Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Partnership for Southern Equity, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Compassionate Atlanta, Taproot, iChange Collaborative, Morehouse Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Center, APEX Museum, Urban Health Initiative, Drew Charter School and Atlanta Public Schools.

