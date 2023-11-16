Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Out Front Theatre Company to Celebrate The Holidays With SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL

Performances run December 7-17.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Out Front Theatre Company to Celebrate The Holidays With SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - is celebrating the holiday season with the festive, camp comedy Click Here, with Book by and Music by David Cerda, Scott Lamberty, and Jeff Thomson, running December 7-17, 2023.

Inspired by the cult-classic film Showgirls, SnowGirls - The Musical follows Snowmi Malone, a rebel who dreams of becoming a dancer. Her quest leads her to the cold cruel world of the North Pole, where she'll stop at nothing to fulfill her fantasy. SnowGirls explores what happens at the North Pole the other 364 days of the year - and it isn't always pretty.

For Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy, crafting unique holiday traditions at Out Front has been an absolute delight. "We've created a tradition that sets us apart from the classic tales of the season. With SnowGirls, we've captured the essence of unique holiday celebration, blending camp comedy and quick wit with time-honored festivities. At Out Front, we proudly say we're putting the 'X' back into 'X-Mas' with SnowGirls, and that speaks to the heart of our holiday spirit. The season is all about spreading joy and laughter, and that's precisely what we're here to provide.'"

Audiences can expect to see familiar holiday characters incorporated into the show, including Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, and other well-known Reindeer. The production will include campy and festive musical numbers, hilarious comedy numbers, and drag performances.

The cast of SnowGirls is led by Anna Holland as Snowmi Malone and Bekah Medford as Ice Crystal Connors, and also features Tyshawn Gooden, Katie Wickline, Lilly Anayeh, Noah Vega, Jessica Wise, Allison Martin, Blake Fountain, Kelsey South, Jared Brown, Karastyn Bibb, Logan Reed, Kyle Graves, and Isaac Breiding.

Paul Conroy will serve as the Director of this holiday musical comedy, and is joined on the creative team by Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Courtney Locke (Choreographer), Mahala Dawn (Production Stage Manager), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Eric Griffis (Costume Designer), Cathleen Connor (Wig Designer), Mattie Weeks (Sound Designer), Mandy Mitchell (Intimacy Director), and Luke Evans (Dramaturg).

Performances run December 7-17, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Special late-night performances will also be staged on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.


