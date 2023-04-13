Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL!

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, concludes its acclaimed season with the hilariously outrageous Ruthless!, with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, running May 4-20.

Ruthless! is the story of a naive 1950s housewife, Judy, and her adorable but sociopath 8-year-old daughter Tina. Encouraged by her manager, Sylvia, Tina will do ANYTHING to get the lead role in her school play, including murdering the leading lady!

For Director Paul Conroy, Ruthless! is the perfect closer for a monumental season at Out Front. "Ruthless! is the type of musical we all need right now; fast paced and campy with jokes and twists on every page. The show is a glorious send up of so many classic Broadway and Hollywood stories that it feels both familiar and fresh at the same time. When we announced it would close our current season, everyone who was familiar with the show already was over the moon with excitement, so I'm really thrilled to bring it to all of them, and to introduce a whole new audience to the hilarity that the show delivers."

The cast of Ruthless! features Kayla Furie and Max Walls doubling as the aforementioned Tina Denmark. Rounding out the cast is Anna Dvorak as Judy Denmark, Blake Fountain as Sylvia St. Croix, Wendell Scott as Miss Thorne, Latrice Pace as Lita Encore, and Courtney Locke as Louise Lerman and Eve.

Ruthless! is a co-production between Out Front Theatre Company and Georgia State University. Students from the School of Film, Media, and Theatre will act as understudies. They previously performed the roles at Georgia State University in March of this year. Conroy hopes that these co-productions will give students a deeper glimpse into the process and expectations of a non-academic production. He went on to say, "The benefit here is that we get to engage with a new swath of performers who are eager to learn about the industry, and who want to be a part of the professional production as well."

In addition, the show will feature notable Atlanta personalities & local celebrities who each will be taking a turn on stage for a small role in the production for each performance. Featured participants include: Paul Millikin, Matt Keith, Chris Lugo, Matt Westmoreland, and more!

Directed by Out Front's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy, the creative team also includes: Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Tyler Sarkis (Choreographer), Sydney Lee (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), and Elliott Folds (Dramaturg).

Ruthless! originally premiered Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in 1992. It went on to win the 1991-92 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics.1993 Out Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. Variety described it as, "A wonderfully smart and funny send-up of every Broadway brat from Gypsy to The Bad Seed... loaded with campy wit and charm."

Performances run May 4-20, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for children under 13, $30 for students and seniors and $35 for adults. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit Click Here.

Out Front Theatre Company's mission is to tell LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intergender, Asexual) stories.