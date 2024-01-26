Out Front Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for LAVENDER FEST

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - will host and produce the inaugural season of the Click Here. Showcasing queer talent from all over the United States and internationally, Lavender Fest's inaugural season will feature nine unique shows over a 5-day festival from June 19 - 23rd, 2024.

Lavender Fest is on a mission to foster multiple generations of queer performance art by giving new and experienced voices a space to explore and express themselves. As a curated week-long festival, Lavender Fest will have something for everyone. Bringing together every aspect of the queer spectrum together by showcasing the full range of the rainbow for one week. With this festival, it becomes one of the few spaces in the United States dedicated to the advancement of queer artists.

"Queer theatre is here to stay, and Lavender Fest will provide one of the few spaces in America for new, bold work to be featured," says Festival Director Ty Autry. "We aim to ignite multiple generations of storytellers, creators, and artists to experiment with LGBTQIA+ shows. We get to be the authors of our own history."

Artists from across the United States and internationally are encouraged to submit their shows. Submissions are currently open and run through February 16. Artists and companies looking to submit should be prepared to answer some marketing and technical questions about the show and pay a $30 submission fee. The show can be completed or a work-in-progress, as long as you are performance-ready by June! Offers for the inaugural season of Lavender Fest will go out starting in March to give companies enough time to plan. Visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com/Lavender-Fest for information on how to submit and an FAQ document answering important questions regarding the festival.

Performances run June 19-23, 2024. Festival Passes are on sale now and cover the cost of seeing six shows during the inaugural season of Lavender Fest. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.