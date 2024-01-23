Orbit Theatrical to Present 2024 Annual Gala And Silent Auction

Featuring Broadway artists, local talent, and performances by Orbit students.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Orbit Theatrical to Present 2024 Annual Gala And Silent Auction

The Orbit Theatrical Gala 2024 is an annual event benefiting Orbit Theatrical Inc, a 501c3 corporation. . This event is designed specifically to raise funds for scholarships, outreach, production, and facility expenses. Orbit Theatrical Gala 2024 will bring together Broadway artists, Orbit students and local talent for an incredible night of entertainment in celebration of this very special organization.

The Orbit Theatrical Gala is a vital part of our fundraising drive. It raises awareness for the arts and highlights its importance within our community. Providing Orbit students and local talent an opportunity to perform alongside some of their Broadway heroes is a huge part of the Orbit Theatrical mission. This experience is designed to educate students while employing a unique blend of writing, directing, dancing, acting, and musical direction. It's also designed to inspire these young performers to realize the importance of work ethic and to show them that their dreams can come true. This wonderful experience has been described by Orbit students as "unforgettable" and "life changing"

The Orbit Theatrical Gala will take place at The Chaddick Center for the Arts at The Galloway School, 215 Chastain Park Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30342

Gala Schedule- Saturday February 10
6:30 pm- VIP Reception for Orbit Founder's Circle Members, Director's and Producers 7:00 pm- Silent Auction* and Reception
8:00 pm- Gala Perfromance
*Silent Auction Will Close 30 minutes following close of Gala Performance

Tickets Available at Click Here




