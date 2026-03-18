Orbit Arts Academy to Present CATS: Young Actors Edition

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Orbit Arts Academy, in association with Orbit Theatrical, is bringing the magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS to Sandy Springs, March 20th-22nd. The production features students from the Orbit Junior Company training program.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and inspired by Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, CATS invites audiences into the imaginative world of the Jellicle Cats. They gather for a night of storytelling, music, and dance. It all culminates in the selection of one cat to journey to the Heaviside Layer. The beloved musical includes many of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs. The musical features "Memory," one of theatre's most beloved and iconic songs.

The cast of Orbit Junior Company students is led by Chris Hall (Co-Director), Jillian Hanes-Murray (Co-Director and Choreographer), and Shane Simmons (Music Director). This performance is a culmination of months of training and collaboration. The Orbit Junior Company provides young performers with focused instruction in acting, singing, dance, and ensemble storytelling. Students spend the fall semester growing their technical skillset, and apply those skills in a full-scale Spring production.

CATS: Young Actors Edition will be performed on March 20th (7:30 pm), March 21st (3:00 pm and 7:30 pm), and March 22nd (3:00 pm and 7:00 pm) at Orbit Arts Academy.