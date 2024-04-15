Orbit Arts Academy To Host Masterclass With Broadway's Keven Quillon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orbit Arts Academy will present a master class with Broadway actor Keven Quillon Sunday May 12th, 2024 from 12-3 PM.

Keven Quillon is originally from Charlottesville, Virginia and was most recently in My Fair Lady on Broadway.

His other Broadway credits include: Bandstand, A Christmas Story, Annie, Shrek: The Musical, Grease, Sweet Charity, Saturday Night Fever, We Will Rock You (Las Vegas), White Christmas (LA). Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse (Bandstand), Denver Center (The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Sacramento Music Circus (Grease, Crazy For You, Beauty and the Beast), Maltz Jupiter Theater (Joseph).

Keven has been in the pre-Broadway workshops of Bandstand, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, A Sign of the Times, Leap of Faith, An Officer and A Gentleman. Original cast Recordings: My Fair Lady, Bandstand, Annie, Grease, Shrek: The Musical.

His TV appearances include The Tony Awards, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Macy's Day Parade, The Hollywood Christmas Parade, and The Rose Parade dancing back-up for LeAnn Rimes.