Music and Art Combine as The Landscape of Guitar Returns to Woodstock

The event takes place on September 19.

On September 19th, the world-renowned duo Patchouli (pronounced Patch-ooo-lee) & Terra Guitarra (pronounced Terra Guitar-Ra), also known as The Landscape of Guitar, returns to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village to perform again as part of their outdoor concert series the Lantern Series. The Landscape of Guitar, known for their unique artwork, harmonies, and guitarwork, are the first artists to return from Elm Street's Inaugural Season of the concert series and will transport audience members to a visual and aural experience like no other.

Recognized as "The Animated Painting Concert Experience," The Landscape of Guitar is a groundbreaking art and music production. Animated paintings are sung to life as guitar birds fly over rolling guitar rivers and vivid guitar worlds in stunning HD. Award winning singer-songwriters Patchouli & Terra Guitarra are "one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world" (Zone Music Reporter) and create a live symphony of color and sound to "inspire the human spirit" (Chicago Tribune). Audience members will experience the harmonies of Simon & Garfunkel, the guitars of The Gipsy Kings, as well as the colors of Van Gogh.

Patchouli & Terra Guitarra are the touring duo of Bruce Hecksel and Julie Patchouli who have over 20 years of experience touring and presenting art exhibitions. With only two guitars, they are able to evoke the essence of over 10 instruments, being percussive, symphonic, and acoustic all at the same time. "How you get two guitars to sound like a 10-piece band is amazing!" (RJ Lannen).

The Landscape of Guitar is replacing the original VoicePlay concert performance date, which has had to be postponed to April of 2021 due to artist comfort. Production Manager Brian Gamel felt that bringing back the fan-favorite was a perfect way to continue to celebrate community and live music. "They're going to come back here and show you their amazing guitar playing, phenomenal artistic projections, and a multimedia experience you're sure to not forget."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, September 19th at 7:30pm. The Landscape of Guitar is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that is intimate and storytelling-driven through song and art. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the concert is rain or shine.

