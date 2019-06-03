Marietta Theatre Company Wraps Up Second Season With ALTAR BOYZ

Marietta Theatre Company wraps up their second season with Altar Boyz, a popping tribute to the boy bands we know and love - and wish we could join. With book by Kevin Del Aguila and music and lyrics by Michael Patrick Walker and Gary Adler, Altar Boyz is unlike anything Marietta Theatre Company has ever done before. The Boyz will have you rocking at the Lyric Studio on the Square from June 7 - 22 with skillful, energetic dancing and tight harmonies, keeping audiences laughing and bopping along in a concert-like setting.

Altar Boyz ran off-Broadway for over 2,000 performances, and its boyish charm made it the ninth longest-running off-Broadway show of all time. The show follows five friends from Ohio - Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan, and Abraham (he's Jewish!) as they follow their dreams to form a boy band and save the human race, one fan-packed concert venue at a time! This hilarious comedy will blow you away with sinful, synchronized dancing and leave you wanting more of The Boyz!

Altar Boyz is the final production of Marietta Theatre Company's second season. The award-winning theatre company will announce their third season during the run of the show. The talented young men portraying the Altar Boyz will take the Lyric Studio on the Square by storm from June 7 - 22, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Individual general admission tickets are $25 and VIP tables are $125 - both are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com. This show is appropriate for the whole family.

"I have wanted to direct this show since I saw it over 10 years ago off-Broadway," said Jeff Cooper, Treasurer and co-founder of Marietta Theatre Company. "It is absolutely perfect for our intimate space at the Lyric Studio - and audiences will not believe their eyes when they see the talent on display on this stage. What a fantastic way to wrap up our second season!"

For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events including the 2019-2020 season to be announced soon, visit mariettatheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You