Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month

The performance is on February 11th, 2023.

Jan. 02, 2023  

Marc Evan Jackson is coming to Atlanta to perform in a comedy show featuring Atlanta's top comedians and create a perfect Valentine's Day experience. He has appeared in numerous film and television shows for more than 20 years, but what you may not know is that he is a world-renowned improviser performing all over the country with his show 2 Gentleman Improv Show with Paul F Thompkon. This February, Marc is bringing his improv skill not just to perform in town but to team up with some of the best talents in Atlanta.

Marc and the VSP comedy group will create a wholly unique entertainment experience just in time for Valentine's Day. They will take your romantic stories and use them to inspire hilarious scenes. This 2 act event will incorporate improv, comedy and your stories. It's the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day and experience a hilarious show.

This event kicks off the VSP comedy series. All year long, VSP will bring top Hollywood stars to team with local comedic talent. Creating big comedy events with that unmistakable Georgia flair. This is a great way to see the people you love from TV and Film while supporting local talent and showing the world that Georgia has the best comedians anywhere.




