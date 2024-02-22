MISS YOU LIKE HELL Composer Erin McKeown to Perform Free Concert at Woodstock Arts

Woodstock Arts is presenting the Georgia premiere of Miss You Like Hell, a new musical with pulsating heart, fierce humor, love, joy, and all that it means to be a family in a constantly changing world!

They will be hosting a free concert by musician, writer, and the composer of the show, Erin McKeown, March 9th at 6:00 PM before the evening performance! Over the last 20 years, they have performed around the world, released 11 full length albums, and written for film, television, and theater, all the while refining their distinctive and challenging mix of American musical forms. Miss You Like Hell, written with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, opened Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in 2018. It was nominated for 5 Drama Desk Awards, including Best Lyrics, Best Music and Best Orchestrations, and The Wall Street Journal named it Best Musical of 2018. Leading their own band, Erin has performed at Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and the Newport Folk Festivals. A familiar presence on NPR and the BBC, McKeown's songs have also appeared in numerous commercials and television shows.

The concert is free to attend and you can grab tickets to Miss You Like Hell on our website, recommended for ages 13+.

