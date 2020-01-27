MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announced At Centennial High School

Please join the Centennial Knights Players for their spring musical production of Matilda!

Matilda is a story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The musical is based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Tickets can be purchased in the front office at Centennial High School or online tickets at https://chsknightstheatre.weebly.com/.

If you have a group that may be interested in attending, please contact Jen Wunderlich at j.wunderlich@att.net.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You