MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announced At Centennial High School

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announced At Centennial High School

Please join the Centennial Knights Players for their spring musical production of Matilda!

Matilda is a story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The musical is based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Tickets can be purchased in the front office at Centennial High School or online tickets at https://chsknightstheatre.weebly.com/.

If you have a group that may be interested in attending, please contact Jen Wunderlich at j.wunderlich@att.net.




Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stratford Plays Come to the Stage In Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver
  • NAC Indigenous Theatre and GCTC Managing Directors To Take Part in Intercultural Exchange
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
  • MEDIA GCTC And NAC Indigenous Theatre Partner On KIINALIK