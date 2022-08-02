Julia K. Bullard Named Interim Director Of Kennesaw State's Dr. Bobbie Bailey School Of Music

Harrison Long, Interim Dean of the College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University, has named Julia K. Bullard, D.M.A. as Interim Director of the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music, effective August 1.

Bullard isn't a stranger to Georgia; she received her Doctor of Musical Arts (D.M.A.) at The University of Georgia with a Viola Performance Major and a minor in Music History. She has worked at University of Northern Iowa School of Music (UNISOM) as Professor of Viola and Associate Director for Graduate Studies for the last ten years. In this role, she coordinated graduate programs in the School of Music. Notable accomplishments at UNISOM include developing a new graduate core curriculum, recruiting, and retaining both international and underrepresented students, and leading the initiative to redesign the graduate music education degree. As a Professor of Viola, she also recruited students statewide, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

She's excited about the chance to work with the KSU Bailey School of Music faculty, staff, and students. She said, "The Bailey School of Music offers all the advantages of a large public university, the myriad arts and cultural opportunities and partnerships afforded by the metro Atlanta area, and an unparalleled commitment to student-centered, personalized instruction. Our beautiful Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center is a regional hub for an incredible variety of musical performances and other arts events."

In her role as Director of House Concert Series for Cedar Valley Chamber Music, Bullard developed and coordinated two to three performances each year and collaborated with community organizations. As Director of the University of Northern Iowa Suzuki School, she revived the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra program, and implemented new programs for new faculty and student teachers. As a soloist, guest principal violist, and as part of small and large groups, she has performed across the United States and internationally in Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, and France. She has also conducted master classes in those countries plus Russia.

Harrison Long, Interim Dean of the College of the Arts, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Julia Bullard to the Bailey School of Music during this exciting time of growth and opportunity. She brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Bailey School of Music as an educator, leader, and accomplished musician."

Bullard studied Viola Performance at University of the Arts in Philadelphia, graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia, and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.