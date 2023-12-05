Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Concludes Overture Series With THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Cobb PARKS' Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is wrapping up its award-winning series with the Italian love story, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. While it's not considered a holiday show, its themes of family and love are universal and it will provide a heartwarming experience for the whole family. This musical consists of 20 actors and 14 musicians.

"We selected this title summer of 2022," says Artistic Director, Jono Davis. "We purposefully placed it at the end of the year, because after a season of dark, moody, and stirring shows, it's nice to wrap up the season with a different kind of tugging of the heartstrings. There is so much beauty in this piece and we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta."

Amanda Wansa Morgan returns as director, after staging NEXT TO NORMAL in 2022 and its remount in 2023. "This show asks audiences to question, in their hearts, what truly makes them happy as well as what elements of their lives are forced upon them." She asks, "What boxes are we put in, either by ourselves or those around us? How do we find joy and light in a season of darkness? Where are we putting limits on our love and our ability to love?"

One of the main characters of the show, Clara Johnson, finds herself on an adventure with her mother. This trip across the sea ultimately brings the two of them closer together, as well as allowing Clara to find love along the way. Carina Crumbly makes her Overture Series debut as Clara. She adds to Morgan's sentiments, "THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA is an important piece of theatre because it reminds us not to shield ourselves to escape pain but to dare to love, be loved, and be open to a world of possibilities."

Morgan concludes, "This is a great show to produce around the holidays because it addresses themes of family, love, duty, community, and other themes tangential to the holidays without being a holiday-themed event. It will be a breath of fresh air to those who may want to take a pause from jingle bells and present wrapping and experience a good story with beautiful music."

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA stars Kandice Arrington as Margaret Johnson, Carina Crumbly as Clara Johnson, and Leo Thomasian as Fabrizio Naccarelli. Rounding out the cast are Atlanta favorites: Christina Leidel*, Claudio Pestana, Jody Woodruff, Mila Bolash, and Greg Hunter. The ensemble consists of newcomers to The Overture Series: Macy Cardwell, Grey Certain, Maurice Clermont, Copeland, Jada Crowell, Brooke Fleurimond, Brayden Gailey, Peter Ho, Jacqueline Lance, Chris Nastasi, Gabriel Ocasio, and Ellie Roth. This production is directed by Amanda Wansa Morgan, assistant directed by Golbanoo Setayesh, music directed by Holt McCarley, choreographed by Kayce Denise production managed by Bobby Johnston, stage managed by Jackie Lenz, assistant stage managed by Megan Nye, costumes designed by Cole Spivia, props by Jono Davis, lighting designed by Michael Carver, sound designed by Daniel Pope, and production assisted by Mary Nye Bennett. This production is also in collaboration with Georgia Ensemble Theatre. This limited engagement runs December 15-17.