Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Celebrates Holiday Show's 15th Anniversary

Home for the Holidays will stream December 11 - 13, 2020.

Cobb County's biggest holiday event is returning for its 15th anniversary. Through the magic of film making, editing, and social-distancing, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will bring patrons a brand new live show while also taking a look back at their favorite performances from the past 14 years. Managing Director, Jono Davis says, "This will be the biggest HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS yet and we can't wait to share this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with you!"

While this year's incarnation of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will be without a live audience, there will be a few surprises in store for the virtual performance. With every ticket purchase, patrons will be treated to two holiday specials: the streamed version of the new 2020 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS production with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and a compilation of the best moments from previous productions starring the alumni of Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School (CCCEPA). Viewers will see many familiar faces and hear recognizable tunes, but they'll also be introduced to new ones. It's a new spin on the show that's become a holiday tradition for Cobb County.

This year has been a challenge for the Anderson Theatre (and everyone in the arts) to produce safe content. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has safely and successfully produced virtual cabarets, drive-in cabarets, a new musical for young audiences (TYA), and a trick-or-treat drive-through fall festival. With the help of Cobb County PARKS, the Anderson Theatre devised detailed safety plans for each of their events. Davis adds, "Safety has always been the most important factor in theatre, now it can heavily determine whether your production succeeds or becomes the next super-spreader event. We proceed with caution and with a lot of parameters in place, but we also proceed with hope and joy that theatre can continue in some form or fashion."

This year's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS stars Atlanta favorites: Jessica De Maria, Kayce Grogan-Wallace, Maxim Gukhman, Kevin Harry, Jamie Katz, Koby Parker, and Commodore Primous. The ensemble consists of Tecia Chavez, Brianna Ebunola, Bailey Harbaugh, Emily Hart, Imani Joseph, Amber Kirchner, Jessica Pack Olson, Becky Simmons, Lauren Brooke Tatum, and Emily Willis. Directed by Ricardo Aponte and Music Directed by Amanda Wansa Morgan. Morgan will also serve as Conductor for the live band, each musician sectioned off by plastic dividers. Filming is scheduled to begin next week.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Streaming December 11 - 13, 2020

Tickets: www.AndersonTheatre.org

Box office: 770-528-8490

Price: $25

*Once ticket is purchased, patrons will be emailed a special link to the performance on December 11.

