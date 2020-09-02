Jayme McGhan Named New Head of the Department of Theatre at the University of North Georgia

McGhan was previously dean of the School of Fine Arts at Houston Baptist University.

The University of North Georgia has reported that Jayme McGhan has been named the new head of the Department of Theatre.

McGhan is also the artistic and managing director of the Gainesville Theatre Alliance (GTA). His first day was Aug. 1.

McGhan was previously dean of the School of Fine Arts at Houston Baptist University (HBU). He shared:

"My heart belongs to theatre, and I wanted to get back to it after being a dean," he said. "The artistic and managing director position, as well as the department chair position, scratch both the artistic and administrative itches for me."

He is the author of 22 full-length plays that have been widely produced and developed across the country.

"GTA has been a shining example of what to do and how to do it well," he said. "I am looking forward to continuing that tradition."

