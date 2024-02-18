Impact Theatre Atlanta In Collaboration With The Academy Theatre to Present A LADY AND A WOMAN

Impact Theatre Atlanta will present "A Lady and a Woman," by the esteemed, late playwright Dr. Shirlene Holmes. This powerful narrative unfolds at the Academy Theatre, 599 N. Central Ave, Hapeville, GA, from February 22nd to March 10th.



Artistic Director Brenda Porter reflects, “'A Lady and a Woman' is a critically-acclaimed queer love story that echoes Dr. Holmes's artistic brilliance. This play is a celebration of love's triumph over adversity and a tribute to the journey of self-discovery.”



Dr. Shirlene Holmes, a renowned playwright and professor, dedicated her career to the world of theater and academia. Her work, characterized by its depth and ability to capture the human experience, is celebrated on both local and international stages. As a faculty member at Georgia State University and an award-winning playwright, her contributions to theatre and storytelling have left an indelible mark on the arts community in Atlanta and beyond.



The show features Tracy Graves, who was previously seen in Impact Theatre's production of 'Home', and Alia Shakira, who makes her Impact Theatre premiere. The show is produced in partnership with the Academy Theatre.



Dates: February 22nd - March 10th

Location: Academy Theatre, 599 N. Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354

Ticket Prices: $25 - $70



Set in the late 19th century, "A Lady and a Woman" reveals the profound bond between two African-American women who find in each other the courage to begin a new life together. Impact Theatre Atlanta invites everyone to experience this deeply moving story that aims to break down barriers to life, love, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Tickets for "A Lady and a Woman" are available for purchase now.

About Impact Theatre Atlanta:

Impact Theatre Atlanta is known for its commitment to producing thought-provoking and emotionally engaging theatrical works. With a focus on stories that reflect diverse perspectives and social issues, the company has been a significant contributor to the vibrant cultural landscape of Atlanta.