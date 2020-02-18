INDECENT Announced At Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit continues its groundbreaking 2019 - 2020 Season with the ATLANTA PREMIERE of Indecent by Paula Vogel - the critically acclaimed Tony Award winning smash hit. Indecent runs March 4 -29, 2020 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

Inspired by the 1923 Broadway debut of The God of Vengeance by Jewish writer Sholem Asch, Indecent tells the story of a kiss between two female actors (one playing a prostitute, one a brothel owner's daughter) that led to an entire cast being arrested for obscenity. With vivid theatricality underscored by a live Klezmer musical ensemble, seven actors portray over forty roles in this fascinating exploration of faith, sexuality, and art.

Indecent features seven of Atlanta's finest performers playing over 40 roles to bring this theatrical story to life. Andrew Benator (Netflix's Stranger Things) portrays Lemml - the stage manager who brings the whole ensemble together. As the Ingénues, Brandon Michael Mayes (Horizon Theatre & Aurora Theatre's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Stephanie Friedman (Actors Express' The Whale) will bring a youthful spark. Brian Kurlander (Theatrical Outfit's The Pitmen Painters) and Christina Leidel (Georgia Ensemble Theatre's Night Must Fall) are the Middles with Clayton Landey (Alliance Theatre's Warrior Class) and Pamela Gold (Atlanta Lyric Theatre's War Paint) as the Elders.

Director Mira Hirsch leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes musical direction from Chip Epsten, choreography from Ricardo Aponte, scenic/lighting/projection design from Bradley Bergeron, costume design from Alan Yeong, sound design from Amy L. Levin, and properties design from Maclare "MC" Park.

Indecent will run March 4 - 29, 2020. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Discounted parking vouchers for LAZ Parking Garage (100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) can be purchased in our lobby.





