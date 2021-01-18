HarkJournal.com Uses Shakespeare to Give Hope and Community During COVID-19

HarkJournal.com, a daily Shakespeare newsletter, was created out of the COVID-19 crisis as a way for arts marketer and actor Michael Van Osch to get inspired and stay motivated during the pandemic lockdown. Distilling Shakespeare's wisdom into a 2-minute, modern, daily meditation of sorts, it has sparked a large following over its first few months. The HarkJournal.com community is growing rapidly in a world where live, in-person theatre isn't currently possible.

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, it's challenging to maintain hope and motivation daily. Good news is scarce for the theatre community as millions of artists and theatre-goers are cut off from what they love. From not be able to work and the loss of camaraderie with colleagues to not being able to attend productions, many are looking for any kind of boost to help keep them going.

The HarkJournal.com sends out a daily, 2-minute email distilling a Shakespeare quote into a motivational meditation to guide you for the day ahead. Founder Michael Van Osch wanted to create something that was relevant for people today. He wasn't interested in simply tossing quotes at people but pulling out the lesson therein that we can all use in our current world. Not originally a huge Shakespeare fan, he never dreamt he'd be using the wisdom of the world's greatest playwright to help others start each day on the right foot. But it seems to have struck a nerve as the subscriber base continues to grow every week.

With over 200 Shakespeare companies and theatres in the US alone, not to mention all of the college English Literature programs, it's clear that millions of North Americans still have an interest in the Bard. This makes the current lack of live theatre all the more critical. While clearly, The Hark Journal is not in the realm of the likes of The Folder Library in DC or The Stratford Festival in Ontario, it is providing a service for both Shakespeare experts and newbies alike. Many feel that the pandemic has to led to a renewed interest in the Bard.

"HarkJournal.com came about because I needed it, I needed hope and community. It's not just sound and fury to say, 'Shakespeare Saved Me During Covid Lockdown'. Said HarkJournal.com founder Michael Van Osch, "it got me off the couch to do something, but I couldn't have predicted what followed. Apparently many others are feeling the same way, the outpouring of support has blown me away."

