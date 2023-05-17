HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to the Marietta Theatre Company Next Month

Performances run June 16 - July 1.

By:
Marietta Theatre Company will present, "Head Over Heels", a musical comedy with music and lyrics from the catalog of The Go-Go's at the newly formed Alley Stage (11 Anderson Street, Marietta 30060). Jeff Whitty conceived the show and wrote the original book, which was then later adapted by James Magruder. Tickets for this high energy, hilarious musical are available at www.mariettatheatre.tix.com

A mash-up of posh and punk, "Head Over Heels" is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal, and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

Director Rachel Rudd is having a blast creating the world of Arcadia with her team. She shares, "This show was slightly ahead of its' time when it opened in 2018. Radical inclusion, radical acceptance set amongst the background of the iconic female punk-pop-rock sound of the Go-Go's makes for a great time."

Head Over Heels includes 18 hits by The Go Go's (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin), including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels," as well as Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

The talented cast includes Atlanta based talent including Hannah Marie Smith, Chase Byrd, Hannah Rice, Sophia Decker, Jonathan Harper, Cookie dLite, Karastyn Bibb, Christopher Lange, Andrew Goodall, Javaron Conyers, Alex Self, and Bekah Medford.

In Marietta Theatre Company's intimate tables-only format, VIP tables for 4 ($135) include a bottle of wine, Regular Tables for 4 are $110, and High-Top Tables for 2 are $60. This show is expected to sell out, so buy your table now at www.mariettatheatre.tix.com. For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre. *Head Over Heels is rated PG-13.




