Grammy Nominated Soprano Arianna Zukerman To Sing HOURS OF FREEDOM at Ahavath Achim Synagogue

Grammy nominated Soprano Arianna Zukerman sings a new concert-drama created by Murry Sidlin entitled "Hours of Freedom: The Story of the Terezín Composer." The performance will be presented by The Defiant Requiem Foundtion at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Atlanta on December 5th at 7:00pm in Atlanta. Zukerman's previous acclaimed performances with The Defiant Requiem Foundation include concerts in New York City, both at Zankel Hall and The Czech Center, as well as in Maryland at The Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center and The Music Center at Strathmore.

Zukerman received acclaim from The Washington Post for "a remarkable voice that combines the range, warmth and facility of a Rossini mezzo with shimmering, round high notes and exquisite pianissimos that would make any soprano jealous." But beyond her musical gifts, Arianna brings a deep personal connection to the subject matter addressed by Hours Of Freedom." When asked about her family's history, she reflected, "My father's parents were both Holocaust survivors. Their spouses were killed and they survived and met in Warsaw at the end of the war. They both had a skill that the Nazi's deemed useful: my grandmother was a manicurist and my grandfather was a musician. He played in the Auschwitz orchestra and then when the prisoners were put on forced march out of the camps, he was forced to play accordion at night while the Nazis drank. One night he played until they all passed out, and then he ran. Music saved him as it did some of the artists we profile in the concert, 'Hours of Freedom.'"

Arianna's father, Israeli violinist, violist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman, continued his father's legacy of making music, and he instilled in her a passion for classical singing at a young age. After her blossoming career as a professional soprano reached new heights including a debut as a soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of James Levine, Arianna was diagnosed with breast cancer. She won her health battle, and her singing and teaching are stronger than ever. Her journey of courage informs her approach to her artistry, especially for meaningful projects like "Hours Of Freedom."

Full cast and production information for "Hours Of Freedom" are available at https://www.defiantrequiem.org

"Soprano Arianna Zukerman simply soared, as if her voice was a passageway to heaven."

-Examiner.com

"Soprano Arianna Zukerman displayed a crystalline voice in her appearances, and handled cascades of coloratura passages brilliantly in her first full aria, 'Rejoice greatly."

-Cincinnati Enquirer

"Arianna Zukerman sings with subdued beauty."

-The Guardian (UK)





