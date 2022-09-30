Georgia Theatre Conference Names Jono Davis As New Executive Director

For those following the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, its Artistic Director and Manager, Jono Davis, isn't going anywhere. Georgia Theatre Conference is returning for its 58th convention this October and has selected Jono Davis as its new Executive Director. He is taking the place of Mary Norman, who is retiring from the position following this year's annual theatre event for grade schools, colleges, professional and community theatres.

With the support and collaboration with Georgia Theatre Conference's Board of Directors, Jono will oversee the planning and execution of the theatre conference. Mary Norman adds, "The Executive Director is vital to keeping the organization running smoothly, while leading change and building relationships. They are uniquely positioned to connect the different visions and ensure a common vision."

Lucy Bryson, Vice President of the organization, fills in the gaps of this long-running mile-marker for artists, "[It] promotes theatrical excellence for all, through a community of artists ranging from professional to the very young. Our conference is a place to share work, ideas, and celebrate the immense talents in Georgia Theatre."

This is not Jono's first foray in event planning and organizing large functions. Along with his work at the award-winning Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, as a Cobb County PARKS employee, he serves as Entertainment Coordinator for all PARKS functions. "I am deeply honored to be joining this fantastic organization. I attended Georgia Theatre Conference as a high schooler, then as an adjudicator, and now this position feels like a full circle moment," adds Jono. "It's a vow, in a way, to continue elevating students, schools, and artists. I'm very grateful and excited about this platform and the endless possibilities of the future for this organization and conference."

The 2022 Georgia Theatre Conference will take place in Kingsland, Georgia, October 12-15. It's set take place in Columbus, Georgia, in 2023. High schools compete in one-act competitions with the hopes of moving forward to the regional Southeastern Theatre Conference in the spring. College artists begin the preliminary audition process to be seen by a multitude of national theatre companies for summer performance/technical work. Georgia Theatre Conference also hosts several middle school, community theatre, and professional theatre performances open to the public and patrons.