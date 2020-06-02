Georgia Theatre Company Not Set To Reopen Until July

Georgia Theatre Company is not set to open until July, as the Marketing Director Kate Sabbe shared with The Brunswick News.

Sabbe said, "There are no major releases until July 17. We're still trying to determine how to seat people."

The theater needs to determine the number of audience members allowed inside for each showing and how to safely seat them.

"The major thing is we don't have contact in play," Sabbe said.

The theater is currently showing 21 movies by appointment only to groups as large as 20 for a flat fee of $100. Most of the films are already on cable, but they cover a wide range of genres from action and comedy to thriller and adventure.

"We have been thinking outside the box We're constantly working on a game plan," said Sabbe.

Read the original article on The Brunswick News.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories