Fox Theatre to Host Fifth Annual ARCHIVES DAY with Atlanta History Center

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The Fox Theatre, in collaboration with the Atlanta History Center, will open the doors to its archives for the fifth annual Archives Day on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 3 - 6 p.m. The event offers guests a rare opportunity to explore artifacts, photographs, posters, furniture and other items that illuminate nearly a century of the Fox Theatre's history and Atlanta's entertainment legacy.

This year's event brings together four archival stations showcasing treasures from the Fox Theatre and, for the first time during Archives Day, items from the Atlanta History Center's collection. Guests can also hear the Fox's legendary M.P. Möller pipe organ during two mini-concerts featuring patriotic songs and selections by accomplished American composers.

Highlights of the program include:

Archival Display from the Atlanta History Center, celebrating 100 years: View the coat Margaret Mitchell wore to the Atlanta premiere of 'Gone with the Wind,' along with posters from historic Atlanta entertainment events, including the 1969-1970 Atlanta Pop Festivals and the inaugural Music Midtown festival.

Mighty Mo: Explore the history of the Fox Theatre's legendary theater pipe organ - the second-largest of its kind worldwide - and hear it come to life during two mini concerts of patriotic songs to commemorate America's 250th.

From the Archives to the Movie Palace Era: Get an up-close look at historic furniture, posters and movie palace artifacts, affording a glimpse into Atlanta's role in American entertainment.

Preserving the Fox: See restoration and conservation items that offer a behind-the-scenes view of the work involved in preserving the theater and its historic character.

Jittery Joe's Coffee Station: Enjoy complimentary Fox Theatre Blue Sky Blend coffee, a custom blend created specifically to benefit Fox Gives, the Fox's community outreach program.

The Fox Gift Shop: open during the event, with special discounts for Friends of the Fox and Atlanta History Center members.





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