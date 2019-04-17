Found Stages Presents Reading of Lee Osorio's 'Faith' in its Wine & Reading SeriesÂ 

Found Stages and Dunwoody Nature Center are joining to present the first play in the second annual "Wine & Reading Series," Lee Osorio's Faith.

This event, which is part of a series of readings at 2pm on the 2nd Sunday of each month from May through October, will include a meet-and-greet with the featured playwright at receptions with wine and appetizers before and after a reading of their play by Atlanta's most talented professional actors.

Play readings often take place at theaters during the development of a new play, but the public is rarely a part of the process. Found Stages is thrilled to take readings outside the theater and bring them to the community. These concert style readings have a similar effect as an audiobook, as they feature the actors' voices and the playwrights' words without costumes or props. Similar to a "table read" in film and television, readings are an exciting way to discover new plays before they are in theaters.

"To write a play is to create a thing that is, like us, never stagnant and ever evolving." - Lee Osorio

Faith - a frustrated Ingles' deli employee - spirals downward after the death of her emotionally distant mother. She grasps at filling her desires for love and family with aimless drives, too much fast food, and fruitless conjectures about the fate of a local missing child. Then the handsome and mysterious Theo arrives. His deep, soulful eyes and tender touch give Faith Hope for a different future - until she discovers he may be harboring a dark secret. This story about grief and unfulfilled dreams explores the lengths that people will go to when desperate for love.

Lee Osorio is an actor, teaching artist, and playwright based in Atlanta. Lee's one-act play Faith was a finalist for the Latinx Theatre Commons 2018 Carnaval. Faith received a staged reading through the Essential Theatre Festival in 2018. His play The Modern Prometheus was developed through Round 4 of the Alliance Theatre Reiser Artists Lab. Lee received an Idea Capital Grant to fund research for The Walls We Build, then titled Happily Ever After in Lumpkin, GA. The Walls We Build received a staged reading at the A.M.F.M. Festival hosted by Art on the Beltline, and has been accepted into Round 6 of the Reiser Lab. Lee is the 2016 winner of Brown/Trinity's David Wickham Memorial Award for Playwriting.

"I like to investigate characters that want to live and love well, but are really unsure how. My hope is that my work makes someone feel seen, that emboldens someone to be more honest about their struggles, and it encourages us to reach out." -Lee Osorio

Found Stages is a nonprofit theater that seeks to build a sense of community by taking plays out of the theater and into real world spaces where people live and work. In 2016, Found Stages received the prestigious and highly competitive Alliance Theatre Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab, and in 2018, the company presented the hit, sold-out Frankenstein's Ball on New Year's Eve at the Highland Inn Ballroom. Learn more at foundstages.org. For tickets visit: https://wine-and-reading-series.eventbrite.com.





