Essential Festival Opens August 11 With World Premiere Of THE MANUSCRIPT

2023 Essential Playwriting Award Winner The Manuscript by Matthew Hoffman kicks off the Festival on August 11.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

From August 11 to September 3, Essential Theatre is presenting its 24th Festival featuring two World Premiere productions, four staged readings, partner presentations of two more plays, and a 10 Minute Play Bootcamp Showcase - all by Georgia playwrights. Opening the festival is The Manuscript by Matthew Hoffman, directed by Peter Hardy, opening Friday August 11 at 8pm in the 7Stages Black Box Theatre.

2023 Essential Playwriting Award Winner The Manuscript by Matthew Hoffman kicks off the Festival on August 11. A compelling psychological drama about what we owe to those we've lost, this is the playwright's first full-length play and first full production. It is a family drama that borrows genre elements from psychological thrillers and crime procedurals: after an up-and-coming writer dies suddenly, her wife and mother engage in an escalating power struggle over her artistic legacy, her identity, and the truth of what “really” happened.

"It's hard to express how grateful and honored I am that this play was chosen for Essential Theatre's 2023 award," shares the playwright, "Everyone in the theater community I've ever talked to agrees that Essential Theatre is the best place for a new playwright in Georgia to get their work a shot at being read and seriously considered."

Performance Schedule: Thursday August 10 (8pm) Preview performance Friday August 11 (8pm) Opening Night Saturday August 12 (8pm) Saturday August 19 (8pm) Sunday August 20 (2pm) Friday August 25 (8pm) Sunday August 27 (7pm) Monday August 28 (8pm) Industry Night Friday September 1 (8pm)

7Stages Theatre is located at 1105 Euclid Ave, Atlanta, GA 30307. Tickets are on sale now! Visit Click Here or call 404-212-0815. The 2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival will take place from August 11 to September 3 in the 7Stages Black Box Theatre (1105 Euclid Ave, Atlanta, GA 30307). 




