Entertainer Robert Ray And Star-Studded Cast Bring BROADWAY AT PIEDMONT & TENTH To Club 10 Atlanta

The unforgettable evenings will showcase a lineup of exceptionally talented stars, delivering an array of beloved standards and deep cuts from Broadway shows.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Brace yourselves for a sensational musical extravaganza at Club 10 Atlanta: "Broadway at Piedmont & Tenth," two nights of show-stopping performances presented by the esteemed singer, pianist, and arranger, Robert Ray. Set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 1st and 2nd, these unforgettable evenings will showcase a lineup of exceptionally talented stars, delivering an array of beloved standards and lesser-known classics from the world of Broadway.

Robert Ray, a celebrated figure in show business, returns to the stage at Club 10 Atlanta for two nights of musical brilliance. Throughout his illustrious career spanning five decades, Robert Ray has wowed audiences with his remarkable vocal prowess, virtuosic piano skills, and extraordinary musical arrangements.

The lineup of performers joining Robert Ray promises audiences a captivating experience like no other. Sharing the spotlight with Mr. Ray will be the talented Jonathan Blalock, Amy Little, Forrest Fleming, Jessica Wax, Shawn Megorden, Truman Griffin, and Chris Saltalamacchio, each bringing their unique flair to the performances.

Under the musical direction of the brilliant Robert Strickland, who will also be taking the keys as a star performer, the night will come alive with the musical accompaniment by an accomplished band including John Newsome, Dennis Smith, and Mark Bynum.

The enchanting evenings will feature a carefully curated selection of Broadway favorites, including beloved tunes from Les Miserables, Westside Story, Chicago, Company, Cats, My Fair Lady, and a heartwarming segment dedicated to honoring the late Burt Bacharach's timeless work in "Promises, Promises."

"We are thrilled to present Robert Ray and this incredible ensemble of performers in what promises to be two nights of sheer musical brilliance," said Club 10 Atlanta's spokesperson. "Our audience is in for an extraordinary experience, celebrating the magic of Broadway with a touch of Robert Ray's unique artistry."




