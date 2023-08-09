End Of Summer Lineup Set For LAC This August

Summer is slowing down, but Aurora Theatre is not letting up on delivering the best in theatre, concerts, comedy and more to send off the season with a bang! Aurora Comedy Nights is set to kick off the month with the hilarious Damon Sumner. Voices of Note will bring their stellar ensemble to the Lawrenceville Arts Center for a special performance, while Beautiful: The Carole Musical kicks off Season 28. In conjunction with the show, Aurora Theatre & Dance Canvas will present an Artist-To-Artist Dance Workshop: Beautiful, a class for Broadway lovers of all ages. Aurora Academy is also set to help actors hone their skills this month with Caleb Clark’s Acting Intensive. Kids can adventure across the world with Travelin’ Tales from That Puppet Guy Productions. Concerts for the month include the Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage and Club Babalú: Noche De Tenores, an unforgettable night of salsa and classical music.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 17

Tickets start at $21

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical chronicles the inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning show is “Some Kind of Wonderful” and sure to make audiences “Feel the Earth Move” under their seats. Beautiful features hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “On Broadway” and “Natural Woman.” A show-stopping season opener filled with the songs audiences remember—and the story they will never forget.

Artist-To-Artist Dance Workshop: Beautiful

Saturday, Aug. 19

Beginner: 9 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Intermediate/Advanced: 10:30 a.m. – noon

This event is FREE

Dance Canvas and Aurora Theatre invite Broadway dreamers of all ages and skill levels to get up and dance in the spirit of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical! Atlanta’s esteemed Director and Choreographer David Rosetti and the cast of Beautiful will teach a dazzling dance routine in this fun community event. All classes are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

AURORA COMEDY NIGHTS

Damon Sumner

Aug. 11 – 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret

Damon Sumner delivers hilarious stories about his upbringing and witty, high-energy observations of everyday life. The Atlanta native has shared the stage with numerous headliners such as Iliza, Brent Morin, Todd Glass, Sarah Tiana, George Wallace and so many more. He can be heard on Sirius XM and seen on The Weather Channel’s Weather Gone Viral and EPIX’s Unprotected Sets. Damon was also a semi-finalist for the American Black Film Festival’s Comedy Wings Competition, sponsored by HBO.

AURORA CHILDREN’S PLAYHOUSE

Travelin’ Tales

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $7

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Travelin’ Tales is an enchanting performance that features a variety of creative puppet styles, audience interaction and lots of smiles! Kids are invited to pack their bags for an adventure to China, India and North America! This tantalizing trio of timeless tales is a youngster friendly multi-cultural performance delivering an anti-bullying message while also teaching about honesty and that bigger isn’t always better.

LAC LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute

Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Join Aurora Theatre for the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner with a performance that must be heard to be believed! Bill Griese, aka Sweet Baby James, brings the songs and stories of James Taylor in a refreshingly authentic way, using only his spot-on vocals and skillful guitar playing. His tribute is a natural and respectful homage to an American original.

TEATRO AURORA

Club Babalú: Noche De Tenores

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Club Babalú is back with another unique musical experience! Tenors Adelmo Gimenez & Jose Luis Bracho, accompanied by Dr. Jose Manuel Garcia on the piano, will create an unforgettable night with their fusion of salsa and classical music.

AURORA ACADEMY

Caleb Clark’s Acting Masterclasses

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

An actor should never stop growing, evolving and learning! To help thespians continue to hone their skills Caleb Clark’s series of masterclasses will bring attendees back to basics in various topics including comedy, physical comedy, stage combat and more. Spots are limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spot quickly! In addition to weekly masterclasses, Caleb will also lead a three-week intensive course from Aug. 28 – Sept. 15.

LAC FEATURED RENTAL

Voices of Note

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Everything Old Is New Again is a fresh and bold, Broadway revue-style production from Voices of Note that pays tribute to classic works and brings them into a whole new world. Featuring a stellar ensemble of members from the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus, Broadway standards are reimagined with a saucy and contemporary twist, along with songs from contemporary musicals based on ancient works and operas.