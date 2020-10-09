Elm Street Postpones Outdoor Musical Theatre Concert

The the outdoor cabaret will feature the cast of Elm Street's future production of Dogfight and more.

Due to forecasted weather and the inability to move the event indoors with current social distancing guidelines in place surrounding performance venues, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is postponing A Cabaret on the Green one week to Sunday, October 18th at 4:00pm.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, October 10th, the outdoor cabaret will feature the cast of Elm Street's future production of Dogfight The Musical with a preview of songs from the show as well as other pieces from the musical theatre repertoire.

"You're at the will of Mother Nature with outdoor events," says Marketing Manager Justin Spainhour-Roth. "While it's never fun to have to change plans, we have a terrific team who have been so willing to still make this event happen." Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers for A Cabaret on the Green explaining the situation and are transferring tickets as well as providing options to exchange or turn the value of their ticket(s) into a tax-deductible donation.

A Cabaret on the Green will be presented similar to Elm Street's Lantern Series concerts, with a variety of seating options from bringing your own chairs/blankets to tables that can seat 6 or 8. "We're very fortunate to have an outdoor venue, which allows us to still create art and bring our community together safely," Spainhour-Roth explains. "We all could use some entertainment and escapism right now, so get ready to get lost in storytelling through song!"

The outdoor cabaret is one performance on Sunday, October 18th at 4:00pm. A Cabaret on the Green is recommended for ages 13 and up due to language and content of the pieces performed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the performance is rain or shine.

