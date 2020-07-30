Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS Digitally

Creativity and ingenuity are often the result of challenges and this year has been no exception for Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, making adjustments and changes to programming since mid-March. While having to forgo live performances of the Season Opener She Kills Monsters due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding live indoor theatrical performances, the Downtown Woodstock-based arts center will be launching a complete digital experience of Qui Nguyen's comedic and heartwarming take on nerd culture and Dungeons & Dragons that audiences can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home between August 14th and August 23rd.

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

"I think it's always good for the soul to take in a good story and a well-crafted story and a labor of love that is theatre," says Zach Stolz, Director of She Kills Monsters. "I think that this is a show that reminds us of the power of stories and community and how there are many, many ways to find community." The digital package includes a recorded version of the play that is available to stream from August 14th through August 23rd and filmed by Personalized Technology Services and David Thompson Technologies LLC (DDT-Live), a digital copy of the program, exclusive web content on the production and show, and an online gallery of production photos. To make the show as safe and accessible as possible to audiences during this time, Elm Street is offering the digital experience of She Kills Monsters as a pay-per-view model.

She Kills Monsters will be available digitally from August 14th through August 23rd. The play is recommended for audiences ages 16 and up due to language, violence, and sexual content. Gamers, fantasy fans, and anyone who enjoys a good story will appreciate the action-packed, fantastical escape that is funny, real, and approachable no matter your experience with Dungeons & Dragons.

"She Kills Monsters is a brilliant story that allows the audience to let their guard down and embrace our own inner nerd," Elm Street's Executive Director Christopher Brazelton explains. "In doing this show, my hope is that amidst all of our differences highlighted daily, we realize that both grief and joy are universal. Though we tend to segment ourselves into stereotypes, we all have similar experiences that build our collective human experience - this show exemplifies that through quite the adventure unfolded through Dungeons & Dragons."

Tickets are on sale now through August 23rd at www.elmstreetarts.org/events/she-kills-monsters/ for $20.00 a household.

