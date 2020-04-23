Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Announces 2020/2021 Theatre Season With SISTER ACT and More

August 7th, 2020 kicks off Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's bold new season for 2020 and 2021 - A Season of Character. Associate Artistic Director Siobhan Brumbelow discusses how the productions reflect the season theme: "Character is a reflection of who we are, both individually and demonstratively.

From creative depth and moral qualities to the defined reputation of a person--these traits are expressed in our chosen stories for the 2020-21 Season of Character. Trials are overcome, families are bonded, and communities are strengthened because of the choices demonstrated by these individuals. To quote author K.L. Toth--'Inner strength of character cannot be measured by any means but performance in the time of need.' "

With a mix of plays and musicals that includes blockbuster titles and new works for both adults and the entire family, there is plenty of variety all season long.









































A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

She Kills Monsters

By Qui Nguyen

Recommended for ages 16+ (Sexual Content, Language, Violence)

August 7 - August 23, 2020

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays (and August 8) at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































Before shipping out for the war in Vietnam, a group of US Marines have one last night in San Francisco and place bets on who can find the "ugliest" woman in town and bring her to their "Dogfight". One marine, Birdlace, discovers a particular woman, Rose, who he convinces to join him for the "party" but experiences a feeling unknown to all trained military-empathy.

Dogfight

Book by Peter Duchan | Music & Lyrics by Pasek & Paul

Recommended for ages 16+ (Strong Language, Heavy Content)

October 9 - October 25, 2020

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly stranger as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game! Join Alice in her journey as she discovers who she really was meant to be.

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Book Adapted & Lyrics by David Simpatico | Music Adapted & Arranged by Bryan Louiselle

Recommended for all audiences

November 13 - November 15, 2020

Friday/Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188



































Join Elm Street Theatre for a must-see holiday tradition in North Metro Atlanta!

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future. His old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future-who teach him it is never too late to change. What do you do when your future is haunted by your past? Celebrate the holidays with this beloved Dickens classic reimagined once again by the creative team of Elm Street. This musical and cast will warm your heart with joy whether it is your first or fiftieth time, whether you are nine or ninety nine.

A Christmas Carol

Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens | Book by Mike Ockrent & Lynn Ahrens

Recommended for ages 5+ (Some Scary Moments, Brief and Mild Language)

December 4 - December 24, 2020

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays (and December 5, 23, & 24) at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































When an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right. Masquerading as each other, they must work together to solve the mystery of how to break the spell. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another in a way they never could have imagined. In the end, both learn the true power of love and the strength of the bond between a mother and daughter in this heartfelt and hilarious adaptation.

Freaky Friday

Music & Lyrics by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey | Book by Bridget Carpenter

Recommended for ages 13+ (Language, Mild Content)

February 4 - February 7, 2021

Thursday/Friday/Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































A powerful piece that tells the story of the unfortunate event that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. These twenty-six innocent deaths, like pebbles thrown into a pond, created ripples and vibrations that were felt far beyond the initial rings. This is the story of those vibrations. Similar in style to The Laramie Project, playwright Eric Ulloa conducted interviews with members of the community in Newtown and crafted them into an exploration through the eyes of their community, how it shaped and affected them, and how they rebuilt their lives together.

26 Pebbles

By Eric Ulloa

Recommended for ages 18+ (Heavy Content and Themes)

March 5 - March 21, 2021

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































Based on the hit movie with the same name, this upbeat musical follows wannabe star Dolores Van Cartier who witnesses a murder and is put into hiding at a church as a nun. Through her time in the convent, she discovers that that music is a way to the soul and that she would rather share the spotlight with her new family.

Sister Act

Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Glenn Slater | Book by Cheri & Bill Steinkellner

Recommended for ages 13+ (Language, Some Violence)

April 16 - May 2, 2021

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





































Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map!

How I Became a Pirate

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman

Recommended for all audiences

June 9 - June 23, 2021

Wednesdays at 10:00am, Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Based on the popular book series, this is a crazy musical about surviving first grade from the perspective of quirky student, Junie B Jones. It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Junie B. Jones

Book & Lyrics by Marcy Heisler | Music by Zina Goldrich

Recommended for all audiences

July 7 - July 21, 2021

Wednesdays at 10:00am, Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30pm

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





