Elm Street Brings Shakespeare Comedy Outdoors with A COMEDY OF ERRORS

Comedy of Errors lasts for one weekend, Friday October 23rd through Sunday October 25th.

Beginning on October 23rd, local talent will perform on Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Event Green in Comedy of Errors, a classic Shakespeare comedy about mistaken identity. Shakespeare's plays have always been linked to outdoor performance, and what better way to experience one of his plays than an evening out on green grass and in the open air?

Take one pair of estranged twin sisters (both named Antiphola) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio) - both pairs separated at sea at birth. Add a dash of mistaken identity, over-the-top slapstick, and throw them all into New Orleans during Halloween, and you have all the ingredients for theatrical chaos that is the Bard's zaniest comedy!

"When we decided that we really couldn't do indoor performances the way that we intended when announcing our 2020-21 Season, we still wanted to do some sort of theatre," Executive Director Christopher Brazelton says. "We are so excited to bring Shakespeare out on the Green for you... and I think you're gonna have a fantastic time getting some of those original theatre experiences - but also Comedy of Errors is a lot of fun."

Comedy of Errors will be presented similar to Elm Street's Lantern Series concerts, with a variety of seating options from bringing your own chairs/blankets to tables that can seat 6 or 8. "Shakespeare... knew that not every play had to be an Oscar contender. What he wanted to do here was just have fun," says Director Zachary Stolz. "We have tried our absolute best to capture the whimsical and absurd spirit of Mr. Shakespeare here, and while you may not think 400 year old jokes will still come alive, I can assure they most certainly do."

Comedy of Errors lasts for one weekend, Friday October 23rd through Sunday October 25th with all performances at 7:00pm. Comedy of Errors is recommended for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the performance is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels: Friday October 23rd - Sunday October 25th at 7:00pm.

