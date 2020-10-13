EQUITABLE DINNERS: LIFT EVERY VOICE Series Presents Dr. Suzanne Mettler, Dr. Deondra Rose and More

Tune in October 18 at 5pm.

Equitable Dinners: Lift Every Voice is a series of online conversations, featuring guest speakers on a range of topics, and launched by a short play.

Please join in on October 18 at 5pm as they talk about race, equity and democracy and hear from Dr. Suzanne Mettler, author of Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of Democracy in America, and Dr. Deondra Rose, Director of Research in Polis: Center for Politics at Duke University, with a short play written by Mia Kristin Smith.

After the speaker and play, there is facilitated discussion where guests from all over the country have a chance to reflect in small groups on what they've heard and come up with ideas to take action and create change where they live.

Please register HERE for this FREE event. They've had 1800+ people register for their online Equitable Dinners. It's a unique and provocative evening of discussion, ideas and content you don't want to miss.

Join them every 3rd Sunday through June 2021 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, to engage the following topics with an equity lens:

Background: On August 25, Out of Hand Theater and Both And Partners hosted 120 Decatur Dinners for 1200 attendees in Decatur homes, community centers and houses of worship, with a facilitated conversation about race and equity at every dinner table, launched by the performance of a very short play written for the occasion. The evening was planned in partnership with Out of Hand Theater, City of Decatur's Better Together Advisory Board, City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority, Decatur Education Foundation, Both And Partners/One Small Change. Decatur Dinners was on NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, CBS 46, and had 2 great articles in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory Wire, and Saporta Report.

