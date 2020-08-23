Duluth Will Host Drive-In Movie Screening of GREASE

Parking begins at 6:30pm and spaces are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Duluth will host a drive-in movie screening of Grease on August 29, 2020, from 6:30-10:00pm.

The event will be located at 3088 Duluth Hwy (Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory).

Enjoy a classic feature film from the comfort of your own vehicle at this free Drive-in Theatre experience. Parking begins at 6:30pm and spaces are provided on a first come, first served basis (limited spaces available). Vehicles must be parked by 7:30pm. Movie will begin at 8:00pm.



Concessions will be available for purchase at The Red Popcorn Wagon.



Spaces will be socially distanced and strict social distancing polices will be enforced. Please review the guidelines below for more event and safety information.

Event Guidelines

• Parking will be staggered with enforced social distancing minimums

• Attendees must stay in their provided space; however, you may bring chairs to sit outside of your vehicle

• You may only leave your provided space to visit restrooms or concessions; a mask is required only when you leave your space and social distancing will be enforced

• Sound is transmitted by a FM transmitter; radios must be turned to our station while at the event

• Large SUVs and trucks will be placed in the back (if space is available) and hatchbacks that extend beyond the roof of the car must remain closed

• High-profile vehicles may be refused admittance if suitable parking is not available

• No alcohol, smoking, drugs of any kind, firearms or weapons

• No animals (services animals permitted)

• Engines must be turned off

• Car battery must be strong enough to power your radio throughout the show

• Headlights must remain off

• Jump starts will be offered; leave vehicle hood up at the end of the movie if you need a jump

