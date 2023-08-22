Diany Rodriguez Will Lead Savannah Rep's EMPANADA LOCA

Savannah Rep has announced casting for their production of Empanada Loca opening September 7th. Diany Rodrigues will lead this spine-tingling play that inspired a podcast as well as a television series (The Horrors of Dolores Roach) and have thrilled audiences across multiple media platforms. Sadie Prenda is the production’s understudy. Empanada Loca is directed by Juan Unzueta and will open on Thursday, September 7th and run through September 17th.

Drug dealer. Masseuse. Ex-con. Survivor. Dolores has led a life like no other. Now living deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel, she has a story you won’t believe – or ever forget. Inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd, Empanada Loca is a thrilling new play about an indomitable woman who knows that in this dog-eat-dog world only one rule matters: eat or be eaten.



Empanada Loca will be the first show performed at our Location The Rep - Downtown (402 E Broughton Street). Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. General Admission is $40 and Senior/Military tickets are $35. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

The production is stage managed by Kati Payne, lighting design by Andrea De La Higuera, sound design by Claudia Martinez, set design by Michael Ruiz-del-Vizo and properties design by Juan Manuel Velasco Suarez

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Natasha Drena is Producing Artistic Director, Jennifer Bishop is Founder & Production Manager and Stephen Plunk is 2023 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is Savannah’s flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.